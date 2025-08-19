October 2, 1938 - August 15, 2025

Services will be at a later date for Marley M. Mack who passed away at his home on Friday. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Marley was born on October 2, 1938 to Andrew and Lena (Holweger) Mack in Aberdeen, SD. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Marley married Kathleen Heintz on August 16, 1963 in Aberdeen, SD. He worked as a union electrician at various power plants and generation facilities across the country. Marley enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers, watching Little League, and was a sports fanatic.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Kathleen of Sauk Rapids; children, Marcia M. (Jerry Johnstone) Mack of St. Francis, Monte M. Mack of Sauk Rapids, and Marcie M. (Gib Bohlman II) Mack of Sioux Falls; granddaughter, Macenzie; brother, Martin Mack of Prior Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Marley is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Melvin, Mabel, Marian, Murray, Myron, Manette, Merlin, Morris, Mavis, and Maxine.