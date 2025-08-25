August 31, 1934 – August 22, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper church for Marlene Hildegard Kampa, age 90, of St. Cloud. Marlene passed away peacefully on August 22 at Benedict Court in St. Cloud with her loving family by her side. Reverend Steve Binsfeld will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Marlene was born August 31, 1934, in St. Cloud, MN to John and Hildegard (Mick) Heim, the fourth oldest of 14 children. Marlene naturally stepped into the role of mentor and second mother to many of her younger siblings. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1952. She worked as a Loan Officer at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for 44 years. She married Henry Kampa June 30, 1962, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Marlene was a selfless and loving woman, known for her ever-present smile and gentle sense of humor. Together with Henry, she was a devoted and active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, where she poured her time and energy into her faith and community. Marlene volunteered generously in so many ways — from serving as a Eucharistic Minister, greeter and money counter, to helping with liturgical planning, the Food Shelf, Meals on Wheels, and even as an election officer. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of Isabella, where her kindness and service touched many lives.

Above all, Marlene’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a proud grandmother who delighted in every moment spent together. Her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will remember her not only for her unwavering faith and generosity, but also for the warmth, humor, and love she brought into every gathering.

Marlene’s legacy is one of kindness, service, and devotion — to her faith, her family, and her community. She leaves behind countless cherished memories and a shining example of a life well lived. Marlene and Henry shared a beautiful marriage and were rarely seen apart. Their partnership was rooted in faith, laughter, and deep devotion to one another. When Henry passed away eighteen years ago, Marlene carried on with remarkable strength and grace, honoring his memory while continuing to live a life of love, service, and family.

Marlene is survived by her children Thomas (Sue) of Annapolis, MD, Brian (Monya) of St. Paul, MN, Karen (Mike) Wurzer of Fargo, ND, and Wendy (Augie) Hinnenkamp of Edina, MN; eight grandchildren, Claire (Mike) Durkin, Anna (Jordon) White, Henry and Genevieve Kampa, Roman, Chloe and Skylar Hinnenkamp, and Lily Kampa; great granddaughters Lucy and Eliza Durkin; and siblings (and their spouses) Irene Wruck, Jeanette Sand, Gilbert Heim, Florence Ahles, Marian Anderson, Bernice Shockley and Jim Heim, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marlene in death were her parents, loving husband of 43 years, Henry, siblings Lorraine Andrews and Leonard, David, Herbert, Richard, and Lawrence Heim.

A special thank you to the staff at Benedict Court and Ecumen Hospice for the care Marlene received.