August 9, 1977 - June 15, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12:00 noon, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mark C. Smith, age 47 of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment of the Urn will take place at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mark was born in Orlando, Florida on August 9, 1977, and adopted by Robert and Sandra Smith at the age of one. He lived in St. Cloud for most of his life.

Mark enjoyed going to movies, eating out with friends, and anything having to do with cars. He also liked learning about and seeing tigers and wolves. He worked as a busboy at Perkins for many years and at the Fulfillment Distribution Center. His favorite color was red.

Mark is survived by his mother, Sandra Smith; sisters, Kimberly Roering (Tim) and Jennifer Branscombe (Daniel); and seven nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved cat, Alexander.

The family is grateful to all the providers who supported and treated Mark through his kidney transplant and cancer journey over of the last few years: CentraCare, Hennepin Healthcare (Kidney Center, Cancer Center, Dermatology, and ENT), and the ICU staff at St. Cloud Hospital. Special thanks also to the staff at The Cottages of Sauk Rapids group home where Mark lived for the past year and a half.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.