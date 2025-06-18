Mark A. Digatono, 65, St. Joseph

March 9, 1960 - June 10, 2025

Mark Alan Digatono, age 65, died Tuesday, June 10, 2025. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post #323, Clearwater, MN, 55320 from 12-5:00 PM on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Mark was born in Minneapolis, MN on March 9, 1960, the youngest child of Joseph and Ethel (Moen) Digatono. He grew up in New Hope, MN and was educated in the Robbinsdale School District. In 1978, he enlisted in the United States Army.

He learned many of his mother’s cooking techniques, becoming a gourmet chef himself. He loved cooking both professionally and at home. His laughter and jokes were always plentiful while sitting around the table sharing a meal with family and friends.

Mark loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, camping, and fishing the Minnesota lakes as his father had taught him to do. Mark had a passion for music. He played the six string and twelve string guitars along with mandolin, harmonica, banjo, and bass. He played in multiple bands throughout the years and found solace in writing and singing.

Mark chose sobriety in August of 1988 every day until his passing. He said many times that without his sobriety many of his other accomplishments would not have been possible. He found peace and took pride in mentoring many others along their journeys to sobriety. Many of them became his lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, brothers, Charles (Punch) and Stephen; sister, Julie Fiereck; and infant sister, Mary Kathryn.

He is survived by his daughter, Carissa (Keith) Olson and their children Drake, Cyrus and Brysen of St. Cloud, MN; brother, David (Cathy) of Maple Grove, MN; sister, Margo of Horace, ND; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews to whom he was beloved.

His light touched our lives in a great many ways and he will be deeply missed.

“Go your way to the land of those who have passed before you. Where they wait for you with open arms, there on the edge of this world and the next. There our ancestors stand to guild you. Welcome this one home, let his voice join your song in the place where we all will meet again.”