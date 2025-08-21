February 24, 1949 - August 19, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 29, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Marjorie A. Lange, age 76, who passed away Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at The Gardens of Foley. Pastor Courtney Young will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 Thursday, August 28, 2025 and one hour prior to service at the funeral home in Becker.

Marjorie was born February 24, 1949 in St. Cloud to Edward and Anastasia (Landowski) Lange. She lived most of her in life in the Becker area. Marjorie worked for Honeywell for over 20 years and Home Depot for over 10 years. She liked her dogs and puppies, fishing, working in her yard and tending her flowers. Marjorie was always outgoing, friendly and her customers enjoyed visiting with her.

Marjorie is survived by her brother, Jerry (Jayne) Lange of Clear Lake; nephews, Eric (Audrey) Lange of St. Paul Park and Alex (Becca) Lange of Foley; niece, Katie (Jon) LaBrecque of Red Wing; great nieces and nephews, Ziggy, Oz, Maggie, Eli, and Emmerson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Frances Peterson.