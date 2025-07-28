August 28, 1932 - July 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Marion “Grandma T.” Thelen, age 92, who died Monday at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin.

Marion was born in rural St. Martin to John and Elizabeth (Doll) Wehseler. She married Freddie Thelen September 30, 1952, in St. Martin Catholic Church.

Marion and Freddie lived in St. Martin where they raised their six children. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with Freddie. Marion loved sitting on the porch watching the world pass by and spending time down by the river with her family. She was lovingly referred to as “Grandma T” to everyone in St. Martin.

Survivors include her children, John (Carol), Jim (Cheryl), Debbie (Dave) Linz, Annie (Jeff) Buerman, Jeff (Lisa), Joe (Amy); grandchildren, Jacob, Mike, Jennifer, Tracy, Patrick, Cassandra, Stephanie, Ryan, Riley, Haley, Adam, Mitchell, Taylor, Carter; 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie; grandsons, Jesse and Carl; granddaughter, Emily; great grandchildren Kendra and Parker; siblings, Arnold Wehseler, Robert Wehseler, and Virginia Salzl.

The family would like to thank everyone at Parkview in Melrose, Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring, CentraCare Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Grandma T.