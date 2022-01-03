Marion T. Maciej, 97, Sauk Rapids

January 13, 1924 - December 29, 2021

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2163 Mayhew Lake Road, Sauk Rapids for Marion Maciej, age 97, of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate and burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Marion was born January 13, 1924 in Santiago to Guy & Iva (Bresee) Keeler. She married Glenn Fashant on December 2, 1943 at St. Ignatius in Annandale. He died September 8, 1968. She then married Frank Maciej on August 18, 1972 at First Methodist Church in St. Cloud. He died March 1, 1986. Marion worked in the office at St. Cloud Medical Group for 10 years and also at Fingerhut, Al’s Electric and St. Cloud Fire and Equipment. She was a life member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992, RSVP, local chapter of AARP, and Bridge Buddies. She enjoyed volunteering with RSVP and Good Shepherd Community for over 20 years. Marion also enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and reading.

Survivors include her children, Darrell (Sharon) Fashant of St. Cloud, Steven of Phillipsburg, MO; stepchildren, Robert Maciej of Upsala, DeWayne (Carol) Maciej of Nevis, Darlene Maciej of Upsala, Joel Maciej of Ogilvie, Sandra (Mike) Brockway of Burtrum; 25 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Gordon; twin brother, Marvin; brothers, Thomas, George, Bob; sisters, Doris Bartosiewski, Leone Batson and Evelyn Sims.

Memorials are preferred to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

A special thank you to The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home especially The Silver Bay Wing for all the wonderful care given to Marion.