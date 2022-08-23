Marion T. Kloeppner, 87, Clearwater

July 26, 1935 - August 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, St. Augusta for Marion T. Kloeppner, 87 of Clearwater who passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and entombment will be at the parish cemetery mausoleum. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta and also one hour before services on Friday, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Marion was born on July 26, 1935 to Joseph and Alice (Storkamp) Kieke in St. Augusta. She attended school in a one room school house. Following that, she spent some time in Chicago for nursing school and later worked at the St. Cloud Hospital upon her return home. Marion married Richard Kloeppner on August 22, 1957. She farmed with her husband and later, worked as a cook at Tech High School until retiring. Marion was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed playing cards with her card club, quilting, sewing, gardening and bowling. Marion loved to travel, whether it was to visit family and friends, or just to enjoy a new adventure. She was most proud of her family and could always be found holding a baby and surrounding herself with those she loved. Marion kept a quiet presence, but she was always on the move and helping others.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Bruce) Yotter of Annandale, Diane Kloeppner of Fridley, David (Barb) of Clearwater, John (Vicky) of Buhler, KS, Leroy (Jennifer) of Jenison, MI, Rick (Chris) of Dayton, Amy (Mark) Wolters of Becker and Lisa (Paul) Gooch of Cottage Grove; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vera Burgoyne of Zimmerman, Kay (Bob) Kroll of St. Augusta, Ruth Kieke of Santa Rosa, CA and Sandy (Ron) Beumer of Northfield; sister in law, Rosalyn Kieke of Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2020; and brothers, Joel, Tom, Jim, Peter, and Patrick Kieke.