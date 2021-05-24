Marilyn Grace Schreiner, 91, St. Cloud

October 9, 1929 - May 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marilyn Grace Schreiner, age 91, of St. Cloud. Marilyn passed away peacefully at home on May 22 with family at her side. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will also be held after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Marilyn was born October 9, 1929 in Maple Lake, MN to Joseph and Gladys (Oslund) Pavlik. She was united in marriage to Robert Schreiner on July 21, 1956. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, quilting and crafts and loved fishing. She was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622, and auxiliary member of both the VFW Post 428 and American Legion Post 428. She was a co-founder of the Toast Mistress Club and a member on the Central Minnesota DFL Committee.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years Robert; her children Suzanne Chromey, Dianne (Jay) Baker, Deborah (Jayme) Greising, Steven (Deb) Schreiner, Michael Schreiner and Lisa (Bob) Beer; grandchildren Karen (Steve) Smothers, Nick (Allie) Chromey, Jennifer Curtis, Christina (Dave) Swanson, Sarah Greising, Angela (Brian) Lynch, Stephanie Greising, Kyle Schreiner, Samantha (Adam) Conrad and Rachel Beer; great grandchildren Aubrey Smothers, Charlotte and Henry Chromey, Elsie Swanson, Walker and Maryn Lynch and Cole Conrad and brother Dennis Pavlik.

Preceding Marilyn in death were her parents; first husband Robert Dunleavy; son-in-law James Chromey; sister Shirley Hance and brother Gaylord Pavlik.