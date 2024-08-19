Marilyn Creed, 75, Cold Spring

April 16, 1949 - August 16, 2024

Marilyn Creed, of Cold Spring, died unexpectedly of natural causes on August 16, 2024.

Marilyn grew up in Downey, California and received master’s degrees in microbiology and mathematics. She was an Instructor of Mathematics at The College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University until her retirement in 2015.

She was married to Allen Lambrecht for nearly 25 years, with whom she greatly enjoyed many adventures and travels. Her hobbies included quilting, traveling, crafting, puzzles, reading, and playing the accordion. She loved her family and close friends dearly.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Allen Lambrecht; daughter, Mandie Creed-Schnack (Jamie Schnack), son, Evan Creed (Johanna Hatch), stepdaughters, Lisa Nelson (Andy), Kari Como, and stepson, Aron (Randi) Lambrecht. She held a special spot in her heart for her grandchildren, Mason and Penelope Schnack, Liam and Aurora Creed, Johnathan and Charlotte Nelson, Sawyer and Peyton Como, and Eric, Flynn, and Harmonee Lambrecht.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rosemary Shaw, step son-in-law, Joshua Como, and Thomas Creed (father of Mandie and Evan).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.