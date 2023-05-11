Marilyn A. Fuchs, 71, Paynesville

January 16, 1952 - May 9, 2023

attachment-Marilyn Fuchs loading...

Marilyn A. (Ternes) Fuchs, age 71, passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Paynesville, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville with a time of fellowship following Mass. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial took place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Marilyn was born on January 16th, 1952, to Lenus and Edna (Metcalf) Ternes in Bismarck, ND. She spent her cherished childhood years in the town of Flasher, ND and graduated from St. Gertrude High School. On June 2nd, 1979, she was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Cletus Edward Fuchs, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Together, Marilyn and Cletus built a beautiful life in Paynesville, raising four wonderful sons and establishing a home filled with love and happiness. Marilyn was an exceptional mother, always putting her children first and providing unwavering support in all their endeavors. Her dedication extended to her role as a grandmother, and she cherished every precious moment spent with her grandchildren.

Marilyn’s memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband, Cletus; her sons: Byron (Dayna) of Paynesville, MN, Leon (Julie) of Kerkhoven, MN, Chris of Willmar, MN, and Matt (Emily) of Kandiyohi, MN; her grandchildren: Sarah, Carter, and Riley; her siblings: Victor of Mandan, ND, Jeanette (Ron) Parham of Rancho Mirage, CA, Jeffrey of Bismarck, ND, Deanna (LaVern) Miller of Bismarck, ND, Anselm (Marilyn) of Mandan, ND, Brian (Julie) of Bismarck, ND, Anita of Bismarck, ND, Brendan (Carol) of Bismarck, ND, and Art (Kay) of Bismarck, ND; and brother-in-law Duane Martin of Kalispell, MT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Chris and Kevin Ternes, and her sister Carol Martin.

The family kindly requests memorials in lieu of flowers.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center and CentraCare Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Marilyn’s journey.

Marilyn’s unconditional love, nurturing spirit, and witty humor will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love and devotion will continue to inspire and guide her family for generations to come.

May her soul find eternal peace.