Marie E. Nelson, 79, Upsala

October 7, 1942 - November 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Marie E. Nelson, age 79, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and entombment will be in the parish mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Marie was born October 7, 1942 in St. Cloud to Mathias “Matt” & Ursala “Sally” (Vouk) Kosel. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1960, and from SCSU in 1964 with a BS Degree in English and French. Marie married Richard Nelson on July 13, 1966 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. She taught English and French in the St. Paul School District, retiring in 1992. Marie was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Upsala Historical Society, and Morrison County Humane Society. She enjoyed antiques, reading, watching movies, nature, sitting outside, flowers, going out to eat, trips to the casino, and traveling with her husband. Marie loved animals, especially cats. She was thoughtful, loving, determined, spiritual, generous, and donated to many organizations. Family and Upsala friends were very important to Marie.

Survivors include her sister and brother, Rosemary (Steve) Weyer of Sartell and Frank (Karen) Kosel of Temecula, CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and sister, Judy (Tony) Czech

Memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Humane Society.