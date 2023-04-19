Marie C. Hansen, 92, Cold Spring

October 18, 1930 - April 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Marie C. Hansen, age 92, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue 12 Noon-1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Marie was born in Richmond, MN to Peter and Ida (Bragelman) Drontle. She married Lawrence Hansen September 27, 1955, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Marie worked in the laundry at St. Cloud Hospital, The VA Hospital, and more than 30 years at the Assumption Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Michael) Kneip, Karen Hansen, Duane (Lynnae) Hansen, Dale Hansen; siblings, Martha Salzer, Peter Drontle, Jenny Buerman, Terry Brunner, Raymond Drontle, Liz (Jim) Loecken, Margie (Fred) Imdieke; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents; siblings, Clarence Drontle, Marcella Mueller, Bernice Kremers, Tony Drontle, and Ralph Drontle.