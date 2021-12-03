April 21, 1929 - November 29, 2021

Marian M. Holewa, age 92, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, formerly of Foley, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to mass on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 5 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Marian M. Holewa was born on April 21, 1929 in Maywood Township to Henry and Myrtle (Smekofski) Wilke. She married Joe Holewa on May 12, 1947 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston, MN. Marian was a lifelong resident of Foley. She loved to garden, jig saw puzzles, crafts and sewing.

She is survived by her children Joe (Kathleen) Holewa, Linda (Jere) Timmer; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Timmer, Jeanice Longo, Amanda Norman, Jolene Carillo; 7 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; brother, Donald Wilke and sister, Luella Schmitz.