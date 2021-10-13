Marian A. Molitor, 89, Richmond

March 18, 1932 - October 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Marian A. Molitor, age 89 of Richmond who died Friday at Cherrywood of Richmond. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one-hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Marian was born March 18, 1932 in Richmond to Henry & Frances (Spanier) Braegelmann. She married Alfred Molitor on May 30, 1955 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Marian lived in Richmond most all of her life and worked in laundry at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley where she was active on the funeral lunch committee. Marian enjoyed playing cards, quilting, and fishing on Brown’s Lake.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice (Kim Dostal) Nuthak of Litchfield; son, Michael (Kathy) Molitor of Minnetrista; grandson, Terry (Tiffany) Molitor of Watertown and great grandchildren, Lena and Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; son, Gary; infant daughter; son-in-law, Ed Nuthak; brothers, Edward, Isadore, Herbert, Raymond, Alfred, Alphonse; sisters, Veronica Braegelmann, Loretta Steil, Elizabeth Erkens, Clara Gruidl and Rose Schaefer.