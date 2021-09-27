Margaret R. Henning, 92, Sartell

August 28, 1929 - September 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Margaret R. Henning, age 92 of Sartell who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend LeRoy Maus will con-celebrate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Margaret was born August 28, 1929 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Francis and Clara (Fussy) Kuffel. She married Othmar J. Henning on June 6, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Margaret has been a resident of Sartell since 1957. She was employed by Woolworths for 19 years and later by Sartell Hardware. Margaret found her purpose and joy volunteering for 15 years at the Country Manor, especially the Chapel. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and St. Monica’s Christian Women.

Margaret is survived by her children, James (Cleo) Henning, Deborah (Tom) Dingmann and Duane Henning all of St. Cloud and Jeanine (Kevin) Mooney of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Jean Henning of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Othmar on November 4, 1992; son, Ronald; grandson, Seamus Mooney; great grandson, Parker Laney; brothers, Lawrence, Gerald, and Jerome; sisters, Catherine, Cordelia Henning and Gertrude Danzl.

Margaret’s family would like to thank the Country Manor Health Care Staff and the CentraCare Hospice Staff for their compassionate and loving care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.