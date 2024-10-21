Marcella “Sally” Koopmeiners, 93, Luxemburg

April 28, 1931 - October 17, 2024

attachment-Marcella Koopmeiners loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marcella “Sally” Koopmeiners, 93, of Luxemburg will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Sally passed away peacefully at the home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. The Christian Women will pray a rosary at 9:15 at Mary Hall with the family.

Sally was born April 28, 1931 to George and Mary (Kemper) Ettl on the family farm north of St. Anthony, MN. She married Gilbert “Gib” Koopmeiners on June 12, 1956 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and was blessed with six children. They lived in St. Cloud until 1969 when they built a home in the country on 20 acres east of Luxemburg.

Sally was known for her caring and giving hospitality. She made sure all who came to visit had a nice warm meal, dessert, or just a cup of coffee. Sally was famous for her poppy seed rolls, clover leaf rolls and pies that were loved by family, friends, and many church fundraisers. Family came first for sure…she was always happy to have a house full of kids and grandkids. She also made it a priority to visit with her sisters, brothers and other close relatives. Gardening was her passion. She had a fruit cellar full of canned goods and a freezer full of fruits and vegetables at all times. Sally filled her time with writing many letters to family and friends, quilting with the church ladies, cleaning the church, playing cards, walking, traveling, puzzles, listening to old time music and watching EWTN. She volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital, Toys for Tots and Catholic charities. Sally loved dogs. She treated all of the dogs in our family with special care, especially her dog, Penny. She was a member of St. Wendelin Church of Luxemburg for over 55 years, where she worshipped, volunteered and was a member of the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children, Anna Mae (Doug) Lambert, Louann (Loren) Bosmans, Joyce (Jeff) Mace, Lloyd (Marlene) Koopmeiners, Lanita (Steve) Agrimson, Mary (Bob) Endres; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother Art, sister Dolores, and sister-in-law Florence.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gib (June 13, 2024) grandchildren, Emma and William Lambert; parents; sisters Evelyn Ettl, Rose Gangl, Ann Tschida, and Elizabeth Novak; bothers Alfred Ettl and Leo Ettl.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wendelin’s Church, St. Wendelin’s School, Christian Women or to Poor Clare’s Monastery.