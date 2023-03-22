Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A young man was seriously hurt in a crash with a semi early Wednesday morning on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a semi were both heading west when the driver of the car lost control and the two vehicles collided.

The incident happened just after midnight in Collegeville.

Twenty-one-year-old Mattinen Goergen of Eden Prairie was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 59-year-old Thomas Duetschman of Detroit Lakes, was not hurt.

