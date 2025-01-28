Man Sentenced for Sexual Encounter With St. Cloud Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A third man who was accused of having sex with a runaway girl in St. Cloud last May has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 24-year-old Yasin Dawid Abdulkadir to a stayed sentence of three years in prison. He must serve 240 days in jail with 127 days credit. Abdulkadir will be on probation for five years while his sentence is stayed.

Abdulkadir pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old victim.

A second man, 32-year-old Robert Bernard previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and has filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Bernard and Abdulkadir went with the girl to a North St. Cloud apartment building last May and had sexual intercourse with her. The victim later told police that the men sexually assaulted her while she and another girl were runaways.

Abdulkadir was arrested in Nebraska and extradited back to Stearns County to face the charge.

A third man has also pleaded guilty to sexual encounters with the girl in a separate incident. Twenty-six-year-old Andre Sudor Jr. will be sentenced on April 9th.

