Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Encounters With St. Cloud Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a runaway girl who is under 16 years old.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 26-year-old Andre Sudor Jr. met a pair of runaway girls last May and proceeded to have sex with one of the girls multiple times in the bathrooms of south St. Cloud businesses.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South on May 5th to talk with the second girl who allegedly told police that Sudor and the other girl were having sex. She said she knew this because she was in the bathroom with Sudor and the other girl at the time.

Later that day, police found Sudor wearing the same clothes that he was wearing while being spotted with the girls in a downtown surveillance video.

According to the criminal complaint, Sudor consented to a search of his cell phone. Police say the phone contained nude photos of the victim and photos of Sudor sexually touching the girl as he took a photo in the mirror.

The charges alleged Sudor claimed he didn't know she was a juvenile.

Sudor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 15 years old.

He'll be sentenced on April 9th.

