Update: State Patrol Releases Name of Man Killed On I-94

ALBANY -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed while driving the wrong way down Interstate 94 near Albany.

Sixty-year-old Thomas Leaf of Grove city was traveling west in the eastbound lanes just after midnight Thursday morning. His car was struck first by a semi and then by an SUV which were both traveling east.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Derek Ritter of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old man from Canada, was not hurt.

