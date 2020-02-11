Man Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94 Near St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A Brooklyn Park man was hurt when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 near St. Michael.

Fifty-three-year-old Philip Novack was driving west when his car went off the road and into the ditch near the Highway 241 exit.

Novack was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.