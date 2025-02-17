Man Hospitalized, Man Jailed After Shooting in Northern Minnesota

BACKUS (WJON News) -- A man was shot while getting out of a vehicle.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. near Backus.

The 34-year-old man from Pine River was flown to a hospital in Fargo with unknown injuries.

Several witnesses were interviewed and a suspect was identified. A traffic stop was initiated and a 47-year-old man from Hackensack was arrested.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

