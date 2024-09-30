Man Dies in Motorhome Fire Along Side of the Road
EAGAN (WJON News) -- A man died when the motorhome he was in started on fire.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night on northbound 35E at Northwood Parkway in Eagan.
The motorhome was stalled on the side of the road when it started on fire and the driver was unable to escape. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get our free mobile app
The man who died was 30-year-old Steven Tekautz from Inver Grove Heights.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
How Many of These Iconic Mall Food Court Restaurants Do You Remember?
From retro favorites to the icons that are still serving customers today, take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of the most iconic mall food court restaurants of the '80s and '90s.
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy