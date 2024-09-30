Man Dies in Motorhome Fire Along Side of the Road

EAGAN (WJON News) -- A man died when the motorhome he was in started on fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night on northbound 35E at Northwood Parkway in Eagan.

The motorhome was stalled on the side of the road when it started on fire and the driver was unable to escape. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died was 30-year-old Steven Tekautz from Inver Grove Heights.

