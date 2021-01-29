Man Charged with Trooper Assault, Burglary Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- A man who broke the jaw of a Minnesota State Trooper before leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt and robbing a man on the St. John's campus back in November has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devan Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and third-degree assault on Friday in Stearns County District Court. Five other charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

On the morning of November 19, a state trooper made contact with a stopped vehicle on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Records show the driver was asleep and the officer noticed bottles of open alcohol in the car. Police say the driver gave a false name to police as he was being given field sobriety tests.

When a breathalyzer showed a preliminary blood-alcohol content of 0.147, the officer began to arrest Wilson. Wilson the reportedly roundhouse-punched the trooper in the jaw, knocking him off his feet and into the ditch. Wilson then got into the vehicle and fled eastbound.

Assisting law enforcement agencies were called in to help track the suspect.

Records show the Albany police chief then spotted Wilson's vehicle and followed as it sped eastbound on I-94. Stop sticks at the St. John's University overpass deflated the vehicle's tires.

As another officer went to perform a pursuit interruption technique to spin the car out, Wilson allegedly held a black object out the window. The officer backed off, fearing it may be a gun. Wilson then fled by running into the St. John's woods.

Authorities soon talked with a 23-year-old man on the St. John's University Prep School campus. The man said he was awakened in his dorm by someone matching Wilson's description who entered his room, said he had a gun and was going to kill him if he didn't comply with his demands.

Wilson reported took the victim's clothes, cell phone, car keys, shoes, and jacket and left.

Wilson was found hiding underneath the stairs in the residence hall hours later. He had the victim's belongings and a black wrench. No gun was found.

Wilson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Stearns County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson admitted to all of the crimes, but at times blamed imaginary people for them.

The trooper had three fractures in his jaw and underwent surgery.

A sentencing date for Wilson has not yet been set.