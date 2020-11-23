Suspect Charged in Trooper Assault and Manhunt on SJU Campus

ST. CLOUD -- A man who is accused of breaking the jaw of a Minnesota State Trooper, leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt, and robbing a man on the St. John's campus has been charged with six felonies and a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devan Wilson is charged with 4th-degree assault of a peace officer causing demonstrable bodily harm, 3rd-degree assault, fleeing police, 1st-degree burglary, threats of violence, and 2nd-degree aggravated robbery, and DWI.

The incident started around 7:00 a.m. Thursday when a state trooper made contact with a stopped vehicle on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Records show the driver was asleep and the officer noticed bottles of open alcohol in the car. Police say the driver gave a false name to police as he was being given field sobriety tests.

When a breathalyzer showed a preliminary blood-alcohol content of 0.147, the officer began to arrest Wilson. According to the complaint, Wilson roundhouse punched the trooper in the jaw, knocking him off his feet and into the ditch. Wilson then got into the vehicle and fled eastbound.

Assisting law enforcement agencies were called in to help track the suspect.

Records show the Albany police chief spotted Wilson's vehicle and followed as it entered eastbound I-94 and drove at speeds of 90-mph. Stop sticks at the St. John's University overpass deflated the tires.

As another officer went to perform a pursuit interruption technique to spin the car out, Wilson allegedly held a black object out the window. The officer backed off, fearing it may be a gun.

Records show Wilson then stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran into the south ditch. At one point, police say he stopped behind a tree and made a shooting stance before running into the St. John's woods.

Authorities then made contact with a 23-year-old man who is living in a dorm room on the St. John's University Prep School campus. The man said he was awakened by someone matching Wilson's description who entered his room, said he had a gun and was going to kill him if he didn't comply with his demands.

The man made the victim close his eyes as he changed into some of the victim's clothes, took his cell phone, car keys, shoes, and jacket before leaving.

A campus lockdown was ordered and officers from multiple different agencies began to search the area.

Wilson was found hiding underneath the stairs in the residence hall hours later. He had in his possession the victim's belongings and a black wrench. No gun was found.

Wilson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Stearns County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson admitted to all of the crimes, but at times blamed imaginary people for the crimes.

The trooper has three fractures in his jaw which required surgery to place two metal plates and four screws into his jaw.