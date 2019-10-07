Update: Man Dies After He, Son Found Shot in SUV

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police say a man found shot with his 4-year-old son inside an overturned SUV has died.

Authorities say someone opened fire on the SUV about 5 p.m. Sunday, causing it to crash and flip on its roof in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The 23-year-old man was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. Both were taken to Regions Hospital.

St. Paul police tweeted Monday the father died overnight at the hospital. The boy is expected to be OK.

It's St. Paul's 23rd homicide in 2019. No suspects are in custody.