Man Arrested for Making Threats to Cathedral High School Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Cathedral High School went into a shelter-in-place for a short time Wednesday morning after a man allegedly threatened two students outside the school.
St. Cloud Police responded to the 300 block of 7th Avenue North at around 7:45 a.m.
The students told officers that a man had made comments about shooting them before leaving on foot.
Police were able to track the man down nearby and take him into custody without incident.
The suspect, 58-year-old Paul Duffy of St. Cloud, was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of making threats of violence.
Police say Duffy did not have a gun on him, and they believe he didn't have the means to carry out the threat.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams
LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale