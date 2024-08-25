Man Arrested After Alleged Convenience Store Robbery
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to rob a convenience store in Sartell.
The incident happened Sunday morning at the BP Store at the corner of 1st Street Northeast and Benton Drive.
The suspect was able to get away with several thousand dollars from the store's pull tab money.
Responding officers reviewed camera footage from the incident. The suspect tried to mask his face and one of his license plates from his vehicle, however, officers were able to match the suspect and his vehicle from the previous day and quickly learned his identity.
Sauk Rapids police officers then spotted the suspect at a convenience store in their town buying pull tabs. He was identified as 57-year-old David Smallwood.
Smallwood was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.
