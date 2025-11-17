September 18, 1937 - November 13, 2025

A memorial service celebrating the life of Malvin “Mal” F. Patton, age 88, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mal passed away peacefully on November 13 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mal was born on September 18, 1937, in Sauk Rapids to Robert and Ethel (Sherer) Patton, and was a lifelong resident of the Sartell area.

Mal dedicated more than 50 years to his trade as a glazier, serving as a co-founder of Heartland Glass and as a proud lifetime member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He also co-owned the Great River Aluminum and Brass Foundry with his twin brother, Al. Mal retired in September, 2021, after a long and accomplished career.

Mal was also proud to serve his community both in the Army National Guard and later as a reserve police officer for Sartell. His courage was honored when he received a commendation for rescuing a family from a house fire.

Mal was a hardworking man and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing baseball, horseshoes, and bowling, and he had a deep love for his dogs. He treasured the many fly-in fishing trips he shared with his family to Carroll Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Mal is survived by his daughter, Debbie; grandchildren, Brandon and Hailey; his wife, Cheryl; his twin brother, Al (Joan); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters, Patricia Koenig and Mary Fahrenholz.

A special thank you to Edenbrook and Moments Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mal.