April 19, 1936 – January 14, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Minnesota, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11:00am for Magdalen Krupa, age 89, formerly of St. Joseph, Minnesota, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Rev. Bradley Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. She will be buried in the parish cemetery.

Magdalen “Maggie” M. Krupa was born on April 19, 1936, in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Anton and Emilia (Aschenbrenner) Walz. She was the youngest of 13 and was well taken care of by her siblings. Maggie was baptized and confirmed at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Saint Joseph, Minnesota. She attended Catholic school throughout her educational years, graduated from St. Benedect’s High School and continued her education attending college in Minneapolis. Maggie worked at the Minneapolis Credit Office, Fingerhut Office, and as a nurse’s aid in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was very quick with numbers, enjoying keeping her mind sharp by calculating equations in her head when balancing budgets.

She married the love of her life, Firmin Krupa, on February 23, 1963, they were wed for 52 years before Firmin passed through the gates of paradise on November 16, 2015. They enjoyed socializing with siblings and their families, cousins, friends and those they met in their community. Social butterfly that she was, she’d lead the conservations keeping those around her entertained. She will be deeply missed for her huge heart that was filled with love, her words of kindness, offering helpful guidance and support to those around her. Her natural intuitiveness was like a compass pointing North during times of uncertainty.

Magdalen’s journey on this Earth was one marked by love, compassion and unwavering faith in God. She was a loving wife and devoted mother, an incredible cook and baker and dedicated caregiver to her son, David. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; they were her pride and joy, and she always showed them unwavering support and unconditional love. She faced each day positively, prayed the rosary daily, and exemplified the spirit of the family.

Her memory is remembered by her children, Barbara (Terry) Kantor, David Krupa, and Tammy (Mark) Schroden; grandchildren, Rebecca Schroden, Kaela (Ryan) Rindahl, Stephanie (Andy) Stellmach, John Kantor, Nicole (Travis) Hartnell, Anthony Kantor, Casper Kantor, Christopher Kantor, Jacinta Kantor; great-grandchildren, Evie, Sophie, Audrey, and Lucy Stellmach; Hazel, Harrison, and Holden Rindahl; Layla and Sylvia Hartnell; her brother, Cletus (Eileen) Walz; sister-in-law, Joan Walz; many nieces, nephews and their families. She loved all of you and always remembered you in her daily prayers.

Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Firmin; parents, Anton and Emilia Walz; son, Douglas Krupa; siblings, Bernard Walz, Wendelin Walz, Anna Heinen, Raymond Walz, Florenz Walz, Christopher Walz, Francis Walz, Edmund Walz, John Walz, Lorretta Fischer, Sr. Mary Dolores O.S.C, and Mary Imholte.