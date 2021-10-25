Mae Adele Miller, 100, St. Cloud

August 15, 1921 - October 24, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mae Adele Miller, age 100 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Tim Lindhorst will officiate. Burial will take place in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Mae was born on August 15, 1921 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Anna (Smith) Martineau. She married Luther Miller on July 11, 1941 in St. Cloud. Mae worked at Kresges, Woolworths and also volunteered at Talahi Nursing Home and many hours at the Salvation Army. Mae and Luther were charter members of Atonement Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing and playing bingo during her time at St. Ben’s.

Mae is survived by her children, Ann Louise (Marlin) Ege of Princeton, Loren “Butch” (Marilyn) and William “Bill” both of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Todd (Kristina) Ege, Andy Miller, Jennifer (Bryan) Widman, Steve Miller and Joe Miller; great grandchildren, Donovan (Courtney) Ege, Morgan Ege, Dustin Peterson, Greta Widman, Vinny Widman, Rudy Widman; great great granddaughter, Winona Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther in 2007; granddaughter, Pamela Peterson; and five siblings.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of St. Benedict’s Senior Community (Gardens Gate) for their excellent and compassionate care given to Mae.

Memorials are preferred in Lieu of flowers.