Madigan Will Be Twice As Nice At Mystic Lake In February

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Due to popular demand a famous streaming comic is adding a second date to her tour stop in Minnesota. Kathleen Madigan will perform at the Mystic Lake Casino on February 21st next year, in addition to her previously announced performance on the 22nd.

Madigan's latest and sixth stand-up special, "Hunting Bigfoot" premiered as an Amazon Original and explores topics like aging parents, interactions with millennials, and tracking down Bigfoot.

She has had comedy specials on Netflix, Comedy Central, MAX, and Amazon Prime Video and she produces Lewis Black's "Root of All Evil" on Comedy Central. Tickets for the second show are on sale now.

