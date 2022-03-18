Lyman Ganz, 82, Palmer Township

March 10, 1940 - March 16, 2022

Lyman Ganz, age 82 of Palmer Township, Sherburne County, passed away March 16, 2022 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 21 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lyman Francis Ganz was born March 10, 1940 in St. Anna, Minnesota to Albert and Genevieve (Molus) Ganz. Genevieve passed away when Lyman was an infant and Albert then married Florence LaPage. Lyman graduated from Foley High School, Class of 1958. He married Judy Hammer on June 19, 1965 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Lyman worked as a silo builder, built cabinets and was a finish carpenter for many years. He was a member of the Local 930 Carpenters Union. He was an avid coon hunter for most of his life. Lyman was a past council member, usher and active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Palmer and son and daughter: Mike (Julie), Palmer and Joy (Rod) Schafer, Cold Spring, 5 grandchildren: Cassie (Brandon) Kozak, Jared (Marissa) Ganz, Jacob Ganz, Dylan Schafer, Brady Schafer and 3 great grandchildren: Olivia, Owen and Macy. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Kathy Monarski, Margaret Putnam, Mary Ganz, Gary Ganz and Joy Fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters: David Ganz, Audrey Gunderson, Lorraine Betzold and Harlen 'Buddy' Ganz. The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Benedict's for all their care and compassion.