Luna is soooo adorable.

This 7-month old mixed breed puppy is simply gorgeous.

And she's ready to be adopted from the Tri-County Humane Society.

But being a puppy, she still needs some basic training.

But this good girl IS kennel-trained and partially-potty trained. She knows how to "sit" and "come" and is eager to learn more.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Luna has lots of energy and loves to play. At 45 pounds, she's almost fully grown.

She likes to nap in her owner's bed, her bed and on the couch. But when she's not napping, she like to chase, tug and run.

Luna would do best in an active home that's able to match her energy. Maybe she'd make a great jogging partner for you?

Get our free mobile app

Luna's smart and catches onto things quickly.

She's done well with young children and other puppers her size. She has yet to meet cats, so Tri-County Humane Society staffers recommend a slow introduction.

Luna -- like all pets up for adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society -- is spayed and chipped.

If you're interested in meeting Luna, we can make that happen.

How do you meet this pretty girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see her in Kennel Room 2.

Are you smitten with Luna?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Luna to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.



UPDATE: We profile TCHS shelter animals each week. Previously-profiled dog Jupiter is still at the TCHS shelter, but Banjo and Thunder were recently adopted! How cool is that?

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: