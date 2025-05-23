Luke J. Emslander, 45, St. Cloud

September 15, 1979 - May 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM Friday, May 30, 2025 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Luke Emslander, 45, who died Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Thursday and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Luke was born September 15, 1979 in Fort Cambell Hospital in Kentucky to Leo & Laure (Stang) Emslander. Luke worked many jobs over his life and was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He enjoyed loud music, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his parents, Leo & Laure of St. Cloud; siblings, Dianne (Todd Dvorak) Leinonen of St. Cloud; Terry of Sauk Rapids; Mary (Shawn) Carter of Perry, UT; Dan (Nadine) of St. Cloud; Robert (Amy Armstrong) of St. Cloud; Joe of Becker; Tim (Holly Rudh) of Royalton; Tom (Lisa) of Rice; Sara (Rick Ostendorf) of Sauk Rapids; and 21 nieces and nephews.