August 5, 1938 - July 18, 2025

Memorial Service will be Friday, July 25th at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle for Luetta Mae Rohde, 86, who went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2025. Pastor Michael Bitz will officiate and burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle.

Luetta was born on August 5, 1938 in Adrian to Howard and Martha (Stumpf) Canfield. She and her family moved to Grey Eagle in 1948. Luetta married Gerald “Bud” Rohde on November 16, 1957 in Grey Eagle. After they were married, they moved to Nashwauk until 1980, and then moved to Burtrum. Luetta was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, bird watching, reading, going to parks, museums, and the casino. Luetta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Luetta is survived by her children, Jeannie Thompson of Burtrum, Cindy (Ron) Bruggenthies of Burtrum, Wayne Rohde of Burtrum, Shelly Henderson of Minneapolis, and Kevin “Buddha” Rohde of Burtrum; daughter-in-law, Sharon Rohde of Grey Eagle; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Norman Canfield of Wisconsin, Anna Meagher of Grey Eagle, Leonard “Butch” Canfield of Nevada, Sylvia (Gene) Hoffman of St. Cloud, and Liz Van Lith of Buffalo; sisters-in-law, Linda Rohde and Pat Rohde both of Grey Eagle; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Leebens of Slayton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bud in 2018; children, Sharon Lynn and David; son-in-law Ernest Henderson; siblings, Delores (Giles) Graber, Delmar (Dee) Canfield, Lorenz (Marlene) Canfield, Gloria (Jim) Clear, Marian Leebens, and Louise (Roger) Walter; sister-in-law Arlene Canfield; and brothers-in-law, Jim Meagher and Turk Van Lith.