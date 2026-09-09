Columbia Heights — Luetta “Lue” Corinne Jenkins, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, passed away September 5, 2026, at the age of 99.

Luetta was born May 17, 1927, to Frederick and Marie (Norton) Stolte in Mission, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

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