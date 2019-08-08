Lucille M. Eldred, 92, St. Cloud

December 2, 1926 - August 6, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Lucille M. Eldred, age 92, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lucille was born on December 2, 1926 in Stewart, MN to John and Theresa (Tretter) Van Hale. She worked as a personal care attendant in the health care field. Lucille enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, cross stitching, telling stories, shopping, Bingo and making trips to the casino. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Lucille and her sister, Doris, had a very special sister bond.

Lucille is survived by her children, Darry (Mariann) Burma of Big Lake, Shari (Mike deceased) Wahlin of St. Cloud, Wanda (Tom) Pikus of Royalton, Robert (Cindy) Jungels of Sauk Rapids, Annette (Ken) Huling of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Doris Muehlbauer of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Burma; brothers, Vernon and Delbert; sister, Delores Neyssen.