Lucille “Lucy” E. Carling, 89, Princeton

May 3, 1932 - January 31, 2022

Lucille “Lucy” E. Carling, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 31, 2022, at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, the following day, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

Lucille Ellen Carling was born to Emil and Olga Olson on May 3, 1932, in Bogus Brook Township. She graduated from Princeton High School and went on to work as a manufacturer at Thermal Serve for over 27 years. She was married to David A. “Bud” Carling in August of 1952 in West Branch, and together they raised their family in the Anoka area. They later moved back to Princeton.

Lucy was a fun and cheerful person and could always light up a room with her smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was known for her love of a good deal at thrift stores and garage sales. Lucy loved coffee and you could always count on her for an afternoon cup. She was very social and enjoyed spending time with friends and staying on the go. Lucy will also be remembered for her love of dolls, the color pink, flowers, and her affection for her pets. She will be missed dearly as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Lucy is survived by her daughter, Vicky Carling of Ramsey; grandchildren, Amy (Corey) Stanger and David (Tahnee Rudolph) Carling; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Adison), Zachary, Vincent, Brooklyn, Brock, Wesley, and Etta; daughters-in-law, Patricia Larson and Sharon Leider; special friend, Ed Peterson; special nieces, Jean Crapo and Elaine Wicklund; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David “Bud”; son, Rick Carling; siblings, Pearl (Harvey) Nielsen, Ruby (Clarence) Aspen, Nellie (Herman) Bos, Alfred (Muriel) Olson, Gerald (Louise) Olson, and Helen (Lewis) Eisenhut.