LuAnn D. Wenger, 64, Sauk Rapids

January 4, 1958 - January 16, 2022

Celebration of Life will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for LuAnn D. Wenger, age 64, who passed away Sunday at her home.

LuAnn was born January 4, 1958 in Jefferson, IA to Larry & Shirley (Deal) Wenger. She grew up in Beaver, IA, moved to Winterset, IA, and to Minnesota in 1999. LuAnn was an Administrative Assistant for NCO Carl Zeiss Labs in St. Cloud for many years. She enjoyed crafting, riding horse, and spending time with her grandkids. LuAnn was the most loving, honest and caring person, Mother and Grandmother! She was so proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Leilani (Joseph) Heinen of Princeton, Brandi Christensen of Ocklawaha, FL, Teri Harmon (Patrick Kimbrell) of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Vicki Christensen-Ford of Wisconsin; mother, Shirley Wenger of Dawson, IA; sisters and brothers, LaRonda Wenger of Mason City, IA, Ronald Wenger of St. Cloud, Robert (Betty) Wenger of Perry, IA, Rodney Wenger (Karen McCarty) of Beaver, IA, and LuCinda (Brad) Beltman of Waukee, IA; and grandchildren, Boscoe, Marshall, Cheyenne, Titan, Trinitty, Tucker, Ty’Shawn, Daeveon, Darnell and Tray’Von. LuAnn was preceded in death by her father, Larry.

LuAnn wished to celebrate her life on earth. The family would love for you to share your stories and memories of LuAnn. Memorials are preferred to Anna Marie’s Alliance.