Lowest Christmas Gas Prices Since 2020

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you're traveling over the river and through the woods this Christmas it'll cost you less to fill up your sleigh this year.

Gas Buddy says the likely national average price of gas will be $2.95 per gallon on Christmas Day, the lowest we've seen for the holiday since 2020.

They say thanks to the Federal Reserve slowing the economy down with higher interest rates, a weak economy in China, the world's largest oil consumer, and time.

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan says, "after waiting an exhausting two years for imbalances brought on by COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine to settle down, we're finally getting back to normal."

The state with the lowest average price for gas is Oklahoma at $2.46 a gallon, and the highest average price is in Hawaii at $4.58 per gallon.

Gas Buddy will be releasing its 2025 Fuel Outlook later this month.

