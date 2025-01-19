Over $400K Lottery Prize Won in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was another big lottery winner in Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won $436,015 playing the game Print-N-Play. The prize was won at a HolidayStation Store in North St. Paul.

Print-N-Play is a rolling progressive jackpot that increases as tickets are sold. Once the jackpot is won, the prize resets to $5,000. Players can choose from Bingo, Crossword and Slots. All these games share the same progressive jackpot.

Tickets cost $1, $3, and $5 to play.

The record jackpot for this game is $526,250 won on December 14, 2021.

Also on Saturday, there was a $50,000 Powerball winning in Minnesota. The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip in St. Michael.

