Over $400K Lottery Prize Won in Minnesota

Over $400K Lottery Prize Won in Minnesota

Minnesota State Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was another big lottery winner in Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won $436,015 playing the game Print-N-Play.  The prize was won at a HolidayStation Store in North St. Paul.

Print-N-Play is a rolling progressive jackpot that increases as tickets are sold.  Once the jackpot is won, the prize resets to $5,000. Players can choose from Bingo, Crossword and Slots. All these games share the same progressive jackpot.

Tickets cost $1, $3, and $5 to play.

The record jackpot for this game is $526,250 won on December 14, 2021.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Also on Saturday, there was a $50,000 Powerball winning in Minnesota.  The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip in St. Michael.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON