Over $400K Lottery Prize Won in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was another big lottery winner in Minnesota on Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won $436,015 playing the game Print-N-Play. The prize was won at a HolidayStation Store in North St. Paul.
Print-N-Play is a rolling progressive jackpot that increases as tickets are sold. Once the jackpot is won, the prize resets to $5,000. Players can choose from Bingo, Crossword and Slots. All these games share the same progressive jackpot.
Tickets cost $1, $3, and $5 to play.
The record jackpot for this game is $526,250 won on December 14, 2021.
Also on Saturday, there was a $50,000 Powerball winning in Minnesota. The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip in St. Michael.
