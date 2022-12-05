Lorraine R. Newkirk, 83, Maple Lake

April 7, 1939 - December 2, 2022

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, rural Monticello for Lorraine Ruth Newkirk, age 83 of Maple Lake. She died on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Block will officiate. Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery south of the church.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until a closing prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Lorraine was born April 7, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Dorothy (Klein) Olson. She lived on farm south of St. Cloud, attending kindergarten at Riverview school in St. Cloud. Then moved to farm in Sherburne & Benton Counties for grades 1-8 attending local country schools. Lorraine graduated Salutatorian from Foley High School in 1957. Lorraine graduated from St. Cloud University in 1962 with a degree in English, Social Studies and Secondary Education. She taught eighth grade English at Coon Rapids Junior High School for eight years; she then returned to St. Cloud State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling. While in graduate school she met David A. Newkirk and they were married on June 26, 1971 at Glendorado Lutheran Church, in rural Princeton. Lorrane returned to Coon Rapids Middle School-Junior High School as a Guidance Counselor from 1971 until her retirement in 1998. After her retirement she was Teen Parent Program Coordinator at the Wright Technical School in Buffalo until 2008. She was a 4-H leader, Monticello Band Booster, served on the Monticello Hospital Board and loved her bible study group at Faith Lutheran Church where she was a member.

She was a country girl and loved living on the farms milking cows, working in the fields (making hay and planting crops), and was very active in 4-H. Lorraine showed cattle at the Benton County and Minnesota State Fair. She was the first female member of the State of Minnesota 4-H dairy Judging Team. Lorraine was a regional runner-up for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. She had peace and serenity living on the farms. Lorraine and Dave enjoyed collecting antiques, she supported Dave in his spoon ring business, she also supported her daughter and husband in showing rabbits and sheep. She enjoyed day trips with her family, spending time with her goldendoodle, Sophie, watching Jeopardy and British murder mysteries.

She is survived by, her daughter, Emilie Lynn and son-in-law James Greb of Maple Lake.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David on August 14, 2019; and one brother, Robert Olson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.