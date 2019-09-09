Lorraine R. Gregory, 88, Pearl Lake

June 26, 1931 - September 7, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Lorraine R. Gregory, age 88, of Pearl Lake, who passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on June 25, 1931 to Joseph and Helen (Zabinski) Sufka in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Paul F. Gregory on April 2, 1955 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Lorraine worked as a librarian for the Great River Regional Library in Kimball, retiring after 20 plus years of service. After her retirement, she enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering in the library at the Holy Cross Catholic School in Pearl Lake. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake.

Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine was an avid reader enjoying anything from magazines to novels. She was a natural card shark who enjoyed “winning” everything from 500 to SKIPBO. Lorraine also enjoyed going to the casino to play slots and doing embroidery crafts.

She is survived by her son, Ronald; grandchildren, Jacki (Clint Smith) Stockinger, Kate (Kyle) Meyer, and Ben (Roni) Stockinger; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Nash, and Ainsley Meyer; son-in-law, Dean Stockinger; and other relatives and friends.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Richard “Rick”; and daughter, Marilyn Stockinger.