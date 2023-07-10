Lorraine N. Mendel, 88, Sauk Rapids

November 29, 1934 - July 8, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek for Lorraine N. Mendel, age 88, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lorraine was born November 29, 1934 in Minden Township (Benton County) to John and Ruth (Heintze) Volkers. She married Merril Mendel on June 5, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Lorraine was a homemaker and worked hard on the family farm. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of her life. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and volunteered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Lorraine enjoyed flowers, gardening, playing cards, baking pies, cooking, and entertaining. She was strong willed and had a strong faith.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie (Tim) Meemken of Sauk Rapids, Laurie (Chuck) Henkemeyer of Sauk Rapids, and Sandy (Mark) Meelberg of Blaine; sisters and brother, Arlene Rosa of Brooklyn Park, Jim (Sharon) Volkers of Avon, and Edna Grabuski of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Carol Volkers of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Amanda (Rick), Katie (Grant), Sarah, Leah (Grant), Nicholas, Jacob (Annie), and Jayme (Mitchell); great grandchildren, Noah and Maria; and many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merril on April 8, 2012; and brother, Eddie.