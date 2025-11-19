September 17, 1934 – November 19, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Lorraine J. Bluhm, age 91 of Annandale, who passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Parkview Care Center in Buffalo. Pastor Carol Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church.

Lorraine was born on September 17, 1934 in Willmar, Minnesota to Melvin and Katie (Ruter) Johnson. She married Robert Bluhm on July 19, 1952, in California. They lived in Mounds View until 1975. She worked for Fridley State Bank as the Secretary to the President. They then moved to Annandale where Robert built Lorraine’s Dream Home. Lorraine was a charter member of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, watching the wildlife outside her window, traveling, trips to the casino. Lorraine especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Cindy Ann) of Clearwater, Cindy (Lyle) Landowski of Buffalo, Cathy Carlson of St. Peter; grandchildren: Adam and Alicia (AJ), Joseph (Bridget) and Jessica (Marvin), Donald (Amanda) and Deanna (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kylee, Kennedy, Julius, Liam, Charley, William, Maddy, Blake, Alana, Lila, Josie, Clara; and many niece, nephews, and extended family.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2014; siblings, Merlin, Sharon, Arlene.