Loretta M. Plafcan, 95, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1924 - April 25, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for Loretta M. Plafcan, age 95, of Sauk Rapids, who died Saturday at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate at the graveside service on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Loretta was born May 3, 1924 in Holdingford to Joseph & Frances (Hennek) Sowada. She grew up in Opole and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic School and Holdingford High School. Loretta worked at Breezy Point after graduation and then moved to the twin cities where she worked at Munsingwear during the war. She married Andrew Plafcan, Jr. on June 4, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Loretta was a homemaker and also a Beautician at Country Manor for several years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a jubilee member of St. Monica’s Society and was also a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. Loretta enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning, baking, crocheting and fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. She was a gentle, outgoing, humble and generous woman who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Paulette Murphy of Eagan, Dave (Mary) of Sauk Rapids, Robert (Vicki) of Willmar, Kevin of St. Joseph, Bill (Norma) of St. Cloud; sister, Mary Jane (Bob) Hennen of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law, Gayle of Sauk Rapids; sisters-in-law, Helen Habus of Sauk Rapids, Mary Paulson of Brooklyn Park, Pat Sowada of Waite Park, Mary Plafcan of St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew, Jr.; son, Daniel; an infant son, Joseph; brothers, Alois, Elmer and LeRoy and an infant brother, Raymond.

Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Church or St. Clare’s Monastery.