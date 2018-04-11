Loretta A. Peka, 90, St. Cloud

February 7, 1928 - April 8, 2018

Loretta Peka loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Church of St. Augustine in St. Cloud for Loretta A. Peka, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 on the Feast of Divine Mercy at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish Cemetery in Bowlus.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Loretta was born on February 7, 1928 in Bowlus, Minnesota to Ralph and Mary (Schwalbe) Czeck. She married Anthony Peka on April 19, 1948 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus and although they later divorced, together they raised six children in St. Cloud.

Loretta was a marvelous homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, traveling and after raising her children, she was employed by St. Cloud School District 742, St. Benedict’s Senior Center, several home health care agencies and served as an election judge. She was a member of the Church of St. Augustine, the BeFrienders Outreach Ministry, the Senior Federation and was a strong proponent for senior and health care issues.

Loretta is survived by her children, Allen (Tina) Peka of North Richland Hills, TX, Kenneth Peka of Waite Park, Barbara (Steve) Wendt of St. Cloud, Gary (Sue) Peka of Victoria, Kathryn (Dan) Warner of Eagan and Mary Sue Kaser of Kingsport, TN; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer Wendt, Jackie Weber, Walter Peka, Krisanne Stewart, Roger Peka, Jeffrey Peka, Lauren Kopp, Emily Flo, Adam Peka, Eric Warner, Amanda Warner, Westin Kaser and Madelin Kaser; and Tina’s children, Tammie Reece, Jason, Brian and Kevin Martinson; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Martha Brady of Crosby, Theresa Burggraff of Little Falls and MaryAnn McManus of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard, Al and Paul; and sister, Helen Phillips.

A Special Thank You to the staff at St. Benedict’s Senior Community for all the wonderful care given to Loretta.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.