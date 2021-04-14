Loren L. Prom, 78, St. Cloud

April 13, 1942 - April 12, 2021

A Gathering of Family & Friends will be 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Loren L. Prom, age 78, who died Monday at the Little Falls Care Center after a short battle with dementia with his family by his side. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Scott Pogatchnik officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and masks will be required.

Loren was born April 13, 1942, the oldest of five children to Lawrence & Evelyn (Secord) Prom. He graduated in 1960 from Tech High School. Right after high school, he served his country in the United States National Guard. Loren married Doris Feneis on June 20, 1964 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. He farmed his entire life in rural St. Cloud.

In Loren’s younger years, you would find him on the dance floor whether it was square dancing on Friday nights or at a wedding doing the polka or waltz. He also loved a good card game of Buck Euchre or 500 and fishing on Mille Lacs Lake and Lake Bemidji. In the fall between milking cows, you could find him in his deer stand waiting for the big buck. In his later years, you could find him giving tractor rides to his grandkids. Loren was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church where he was involved in the Men’s Group. He was also a member of the Ramey Creamery Board and the Benton County Ag Society for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Doris of St. Cloud; daughters and son, Cheryl (Jeff) Landwehr of Ham Lake, Shelly (Brad) Gohmann of Clearwater, Linda (Paul) Steven of St. Cloud, Nancy (Mark) Nieters of Sartell, and Ted (Jody) Prom of Foley; 13 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and 1 great granddaughter on the way; brothers, Sid (Pat) Prom of St. Cloud and Mark (Elaine) Prom of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Barb Prom of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Jim Becker of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Evelyn Prom; brother, Tom Prom; sister, Teresa Becker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendelin & Virginia Feneis; sisters-in-law, Mary Feneis and Elaine Ryder; and brother-in-law, Dick Deppa.

Loren’s family would like to send a Special Heartfelt Thank You to the Little Falls Care Center and Moments Hospice for the excellent care they gave Loren. It was greatly appreciated.